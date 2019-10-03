Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, October 3rd, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,248)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (10/04) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are sharing custody of their child after their break-up. What’s her name again? STORMI

2) The longtime owner of which NFL team passed away yesterday at the age of 88? ARIZONA CARDINALS

3) What company charged a woman early termination fees after she passed at the age of 102? DIRECTV

4) Actress Sarah Paulson is having a bit of a spat with which Real Housewife? LISA VANDERPUMP

5) Brendan Dassey is back in the news. A lot of people know him from which show? MAKING A MURDERER