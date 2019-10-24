Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, October 24th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $348)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (10/25) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Who came to Erin Andrews’ defense when a Twitter troll didn’t like the outfit she wore on Dancing With The Stars Monday? HER DAD

2) Four flight attendants were arrested for money laundering at which airport? MIAMI

3) Which famous US Soccer player announced that she’s pregnant? ALEX MORGAN

4) What KLUC artist jumped on Twitter yesterday to refute plagiarism claims? LIZZO

5) Oklahoma University is shutting down their iconic mascot for the rest of the season. What’s its name? SOONER SCHOONER