Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, October 10th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $173)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (10/11) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) What Hall of Fame QB, in an interview to celebrate his 50th birthday today, wonders if he played too long and what effect it may have on his health? BRETT FAVRE

2) What former “Hills” star had her second baby boy yesterday? LAUREN CONRAD

3) The singing voice of Young Simba in the original “Lion King” took a royalty deal instead of a check for how much? TWO MILLION DOLLARS

4) Toys R Us relaunched their website and is partnering with whom? TARGET

5) Because of the treatment she’s getting from the British tabloids, Harry and Meagan are considering moving where? CANADA