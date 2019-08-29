Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, August 29th, 2019

August 29, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $698)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (8/30) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

Cal football unveiled a new locker room made possible by a seven-figure donation from what famous alum?  AARON RODGERS

What car company is selling their own car insurance for their cars’ customers in California?  TESLA

What Oscar winner was just named a professor at the University of Texas?  MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

Who got people at the Venice Film Festival talking with their new bicep ink?  BRAD PITT

Who is accusing their ex-fiance of lying in court in their never-ending embryo case?  SOFIA VERGARA

Tags: 
spence's challenge
terrible herbst
The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence
jackpot
trivia
Cal Football
Aaron Rodgers
Tesla
Oscar Winner
matthew mcconaughey
Venice Film Festival
Brad Pitt
Embryo Case
Sofia Vergara

Recent Podcast Audio
Top 10 Favorite Girl Codes 98.5 KLUC On Demand
It's Been 10 Years... Can She Get Over It? Spence Faces His Biggest Foe. The Chet Buchanan Show
P1 Power Rankings: Week 10 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Spence Is Okay With You Dating Your Cousin, Probably the GREATEST SCAM EVER Was Run On Our Friend Meghan, AND Kayla Considers Herself a Mild Hunter. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 340 The Chet Buchanan Show
Is Lil Jess Coach Shaming? 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes