Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, August 29th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $698)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (8/30) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

Cal football unveiled a new locker room made possible by a seven-figure donation from what famous alum? AARON RODGERS

What car company is selling their own car insurance for their cars’ customers in California? TESLA

What Oscar winner was just named a professor at the University of Texas? MATTHEW MCCONAUGHEY

Who got people at the Venice Film Festival talking with their new bicep ink? BRAD PITT

Who is accusing their ex-fiance of lying in court in their never-ending embryo case? SOFIA VERGARA