Spence's Challenge Questions: Thursday, August 22nd, 2019,

August 22, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $573)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Friday (8/23) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) A man at a Swedish aquarium party got taken to the hospital after being bitten by a crocodile that used to belong to (who?)  FIDEL CASTRO

2) The first trailer for the movie “Bombshell” is out. Who’s playing Megyn Kelly?  CHARLIZE THERON

3) What golfer turned heads with a shirtless beach pic? PHIL MICKELSON

4) Shocking news for fans of Real Housewives of New York City. Who’s leaving?  BETHANY FRANKEL

5) Miley and Liam have obviously split. Which one filed for divorce yesterday?  LIAM

