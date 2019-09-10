Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, September 9th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $823)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (9/10) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Which team's fans were loudly calling for Carli Lloyd after their kicker missed his first two attempts yesterday? NEW YORK JETS

2) What celebrity shared a really funny fake exercise video to promote their shapewear line? KIM KARDASHIAN

3) Which one of Felicity Huffman's "Desperate Housewives" co-stars wrote a letter of support for her in her court case? EVA LONGORIA

4) Kanye spent $14 million on a ranch in which state? WYOMING

5) What city saw over 1250 lightning strikes in roughly three hours Saturday? SEATTLE