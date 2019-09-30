Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, September 29th, 2019

September 30, 2019
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,173)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (10/01) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) What TV and movie star underwent emergency surgery this weekend after a stunt accident almost left them paralyzed?  RUBY ROSE

2) The Sacramento Kings are flying to India for preseason games on whose 185 million dollar jet?  DRAKE

3) Adam Levine calls his new hairdo a what?  CORN HAWK

4) Malika Haqq is pregnant, and the only reason we know about it is she’s whose best friend?  KHLOE KARDASHIAN

5) Jessica Simpson says a key to her 100 pound weight loss is “almost everything she eats is made of (blank)?”  CAULIFLOWER

