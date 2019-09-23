Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, September 23rd, 2019

September 23, 2019
LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $1,048)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (9/24) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Had they won last night, who would have become the most honored performer in Emmy history?  JULIA LOUIS-DREYFUSS

2) The 11th named storm of the season is expected to hit Puerto Rico tomorrow and ask to speak to the manager. What’s its name?  KAREN

3) Who said they “don’t want a serious relationship” and “want to focus on their career” after breaking up with Kaitlynn Carter?  MILEY CYRUS

4) Who did Emilia Clarke thank for inspiring her Emmys look?  JENNIFER LOPEZ

5) Who crashed John Oliver’s Emmy Red Carpet interview with E News?  STEPHEN COLBERT

