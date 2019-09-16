Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, September 16th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $923)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (9/17) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Another classic rocker died yesterday, this time it was Ric Ocasek at age 75. What band was he lead singer of? THE CARS

2) For some reason, Christian Bale and Matt Damon were having a puppy photoshoot. Who crashed it? SCARLETT JOHANNSON

3) Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife Georgina Chapman is now dating another Oscar winner. Who? ADRIEN BRODY

4) A small travel agency is accused of scamming nearly two million dollars in frequent flyer miles from which airline? DELTA

5) A fire broke out on the field at which team’s stadium before the game yesterday? TENNESSEE TITANS