Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, September 16th, 2019

September 16, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show

98.5 KLUC/Joe Minnich

Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $923)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (9/17) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Another classic rocker died yesterday, this time it was Ric Ocasek at age 75. What band was he lead singer of?  THE CARS

2) For some reason, Christian Bale and Matt Damon were having a puppy photoshoot. Who crashed it?  SCARLETT JOHANNSON

3) Harvey Weinstein’s ex-wife Georgina Chapman is now dating another Oscar winner. Who?  ADRIEN BRODY

4) A small travel agency is accused of scamming nearly two million dollars in frequent flyer miles from which airline?  DELTA

5) A fire broke out on the field at which team’s stadium before the game yesterday?  TENNESSEE TITANS

Tags: 
spence's challenge
The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence
terrible herbst
Terrible's
jackpot
win money

Recent Podcast Audio
The Chet Buchanan Show Investigates: What Is Bougie Jail Really Like? AND We Learned Lil Jess Is A Lil Freaky-Deaky The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 350 The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
ChiropracTed’s Bestie and LGBTQ Allie, Attorney Mandy McKellar, stops by after getting a FLAT TIRE! 98.5 KLUC On Demand
KLUC
Teddy Simms will be hosting at Las Vegas PRIDE, October 12th called “Queen of the Night! 98.5 KLUC On Demand
KLUC
FoXx & Freezt Show 09.14/2019 : You are not alone! 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Will Jacob Tiranno Like Hustlers? 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes