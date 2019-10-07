Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, October 7th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $98)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (10/08) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) The Pittsburgh Steelers’ injured quarterback Ben Roethlisberger is reportedly “livid” because the NFL is fining him five grand for wearing what on the sideline at last Monday night’s game? AN APPLE WATCH

2) Who made a surprise appearance Saturday at the opening of the Tyler Perry Studio? BEYONCE

3) News has come out that Cassandra Waldon passed away following a car accident a couple of weeks ago. She was the very first person on which reality competition? BIG BROTHER

4) Three cast members from which iconic show took a selfie for The Gram this weekend, captioned, “A rare night and I love it?” FRIENDS

5) What big music event happened in Atlanta Saturday? BET HIP HOP AWARDS