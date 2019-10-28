Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, October 28th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $398)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (10/29) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) A weather balloon/satellite hybrid thing called a “selfie satellite” crashed into a front yard in Michigan Sunday. Whose is it? SAMSUNG

2) What prominent Vegas resident grabbed headlines for a paternity test showing they are the father of a two-month-old? FLAVOR FLAV

3) Halsey made her romance red carpet and Instagram official this weekend with which actor? EVAN PETERS

4) Who’s the number one team in the latest college football rankings? LSU

5) There’s a nasty lawsuit with a flight attendant alleging pilots were streaming bathroom video on what airline? SOUTHWEST