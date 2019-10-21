Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, October 21st, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $273)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (10/22) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Hailey Baldwin-Bieber was called a “fake Christian” for celebrating what? HALLOWEEN

2) What’s the number one movie at the box office this weekend? MALEFICENT

3) Who is the latest famous director to rip the Marvel franchise, calling the movies “despicable”? FRANCIS FORD COPPOLA

4) Jennifer Lawrence got married this weekend in which state? RHODE ISLAND

5) What 65 year old Hollywood star got engaged to their 26 year old future spouse this weekend? DENNIS QUAID