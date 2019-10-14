Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, October 14th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $223)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (10/15) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Who is the latest big-time celebrity and Vegas Strip Headliner…backing up Kristen Bell and Reese Witherspoon…to defend Ellen on her friendship with George W Bush? ELTON JOHN

2) Who returned to SNL this Saturday after missing the last two episodes? PETE DAVIDSON

3) What video game got sucked into a virtual black hole this weekend…taking the whole game down? FORTNITE

4) Which star actress said Marvel’s green-screen movie making is diminishing the film industry? JENNIFER ANISTON

5) Which America’s Got Talent judge took to The Gram Saturday to memorialize to the loss of their two dogs a couple of weeks ago? JULIANNE HOUGH