Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, August 26th, 2019

August 26, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Features

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $623)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (8/27) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Footage from the new Star Wars movie was released Saturday. It’s called “Star Wars: The Rise of (what?)” SKYWALKER

2) US teams have won back-to-back Little League crowns for the first time since 2009, which state are the latest champs from?  LOUISIANA

3) Who hilariously trolled their wife on her birthday with a series of candid photos?  RYAN REYNOLDS

4) Which Hollywood star’s charity committed $5 million to the Amazon rainforest yesterday?  LEONARDO DICAPRIO

5) Lizzo is NOT OK after who tweeted about her Saturday?  BARACK OBAMA

Tags: 
spence's challenge
Spence
The Chet Buchanan Show
terrible herbst
jackpot
trivia
Star Wars
Skywalker
Little League
Louisiana
ryan reynolds
Leonardo DiCaprio
Amazon Rainforest
Lizzo
Barack Obama

Recent Podcast Audio
Has A Crime Been Committed? 98.5 KLUC On Demand
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 338 The Chet Buchanan Show
Is This Really A Case Of Catfishing? Kayla Don't Need ANYONE Fighting Her Battles. AND Spence Renames Hot Ryan. The Chet Buchanan Show
Two Cents With Lil Jess - Secretly Wishing Failure 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Spence Debuts The FULL LENGTH Version of the "Spence's Challenge" Song 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Jacob Tiranno's review on the new comedy horror film Ready or Not 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes