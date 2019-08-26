Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, August 26th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $623)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (8/27) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Footage from the new Star Wars movie was released Saturday. It’s called “Star Wars: The Rise of (what?)” SKYWALKER

2) US teams have won back-to-back Little League crowns for the first time since 2009, which state are the latest champs from? LOUISIANA

3) Who hilariously trolled their wife on her birthday with a series of candid photos? RYAN REYNOLDS

4) Which Hollywood star’s charity committed $5 million to the Amazon rainforest yesterday? LEONARDO DICAPRIO

5) Lizzo is NOT OK after who tweeted about her Saturday? BARACK OBAMA