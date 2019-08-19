Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, August 19th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $498)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (8/20) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Who didn’t listen to their coaches and got knocked out in the main event of UFC 241 Saturday? DANIEL CORMIER

2) What fellow musician loves Taylor Swift’s song “Lover” calling it, “Gorgeously crafted”? KEITH URBAN

3) Amma is a living Indian saint who is currently on her annual North American Tour, where she travels around doing (what) to people? HUGGING THEM

4) What classic rock band actually scored another win against their copyright attack? LED ZEPPELIN

5) An old high school basketball jersey sold at auction for $120,000 Saturday. Who is believed to have worn it? BARACK OBAMA