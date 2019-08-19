Spence's Challenge Questions: Monday, August 19th, 2019

August 19, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $498)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Tuesday (8/20) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Who didn’t listen to their coaches and got knocked out in the main event of UFC 241 Saturday? DANIEL CORMIER

2) What fellow musician loves Taylor Swift’s song “Lover” calling it, “Gorgeously crafted”? KEITH URBAN

3) Amma is a living Indian saint who is currently on her annual North American Tour, where she travels around doing (what) to people?  HUGGING THEM

4) What classic rock band actually scored another win against their copyright attack?  LED ZEPPELIN

5) An old high school basketball jersey sold at auction for $120,000 Saturday. Who is believed to have worn it?  BARACK OBAMA

Tags: 
spence's challenge
Spence
terrible herbst
jackpot
trivia
Free Money
98.5
98.5 KLUC
The Chet Buchanan Show
Daniel Cormier
Keith Urban
hugs
Led Zeppelin
Barack Obama
Obama
UFC
UFC 241
Taylor Swift
Lover
Amma
classic rock

Recent Podcast Audio
TWO CENTS WITH LIL JESS - ARE YOU REALLY MARRRIED IF YOU LIVE APART 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Chet Buchanan Show
Once A Cheater, Always A Cheater... Even When It Comes To Food! The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Lil Jess Goes Speed Dating 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Chet Was Attacked During His First Kiss Horror Story, We Play "Blanket Statement Hit Your Buzzer", AND Lil Jess Updates Us On How Speed Dating Went. The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Good Boys in theaters now 98.5 KLUC On Demand
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 331 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes