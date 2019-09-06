Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, September 6th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $798)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (9/9) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) After selling their beachfront home in July and a Beverly Hills mansion last week, who just sold their secluded ranch in Santa Barbara? ELLEN DEGENERES

2) According to a Pentagon report, which branch of the US Armed Services is the most overweight? THE NAVY

3) What KLUC superstar says they are retiring to, quote, “Have my family.” NICKI MINAJ

4) People are unhappy with how Jennifer Aniston looks on which magazine’s cover? IN STYLE

5) Spectrum Originals finally released the trailer for the revival of what former NBC show? MAD ABOUT YOU