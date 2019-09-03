Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, September 3rd, 2019

September 3, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show
Spence's Challenge
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $723)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Wednesday (9/4) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) Charlize Theron is coming back as Cypher for “Fast and Furious 9.” What is she getting rid of?  HER DREADS

2) Adorable pink panda cubs were born at which city’s zoo?  BERLIN

3) Which NHL team’s captain isn’t retiring just yet, but is taking a break from hockey for now?  CAROLINA HURRICANES

4) St Edward Catholic School in Nashville has removed which books from their library?  HARRY POTTER

5) Benji Madden shared a nice Instagram tribute to his wife on her birthday Friday. Who’s his wife?  CAMERON DIAZ

Tags: 
spence's challenge
Spence
terrible herbst
The Chet Buchanan Show
trivia
jackpot
Dreads
Charlize Theron
Cypher
Berlin
Pink Pandas
NHL
Carolina Hurricanes
St Edward Catholic School
Nashville
Harry Potter
Benji Madden
Cameron Diaz

Recent Podcast Audio
Top 10 Favorite Girl Codes 98.5 KLUC On Demand
It's Been 10 Years... Can She Get Over It? Spence Faces His Biggest Foe. The Chet Buchanan Show
P1 Power Rankings: Week 10 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Spence Is Okay With You Dating Your Cousin, Probably the GREATEST SCAM EVER Was Run On Our Friend Meghan, AND Kayla Considers Herself a Mild Hunter. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 340 The Chet Buchanan Show
Is Lil Jess Coach Shaming? 98.5 KLUC On Demand
View More Episodes