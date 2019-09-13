Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, September 13th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $898)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (9/16) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

Which KLUC artist has announced that they are having another baby boy with their wife, Nicole? DJ KHALED

Who issued an apology after their fake skincare video went viral? MILLIE BOBBY BROWN

Chloe Fineman, Bowen Yang, and Shane Gillis are all new to the cast of what show? SNL

According to the headline, Wednesday night Kim Kardashian had dinner with whom? KHLOE’S EX-TRISTAN THOMPSON

South Park has been renewed…for how long? THREE YEARS