Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, October 25th, 2019

Friday, October 25th, 2019

October 25, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show

98.5 KLUC

Chet Buchanan Show
Spence

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $373)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (10/28) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) 7 foot 6 inch NBA rookie Tacko Fall didn’t play in his team’s opener because he got a concussion when he hit his head on the ceiling. What team does he play for?  BOSTON CELTICS

2) What UFC legend suffered a heart attack and walked to the hospital yesterday?  RANDY COUTURE

3) November 16th, who will be the host and musical guest on SNL?  HARRY STYLES

4) For its 50th birthday, what credit card is getting a much-needed revamp?  AMERICAN EXPRESS

5) Chick-Fil-A is offering free food to what entire state?  UTAH

spence's challenge
Spence
The Chet Buchanan Show
Terrible's
terrible herbst
jackpot

