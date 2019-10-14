Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, October 11th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $198)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (10/14) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

1) CBS Television Distribution has signed which big Hollywood star to host and executive produce a daytime talk show slated to start next fall? DREW BARRYMORE

2) Which Dancing With The Stars pro is trying to fit in having a baby before next season? PETA MURGATROYD

3) Major League pitcher Jason Nix was tased, kicked, and arrested after trying to sneak into someone’s doggie door. Which does he pitch for? SAN DIEGO PADRES

4) Which team is the new WNBA Champion? WASHINGTON MYSTICS

5) Kim Kardashian revealed she was baptized with her kids in which country? ARMENIA