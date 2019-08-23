Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, August 23rd, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $598)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (8/26) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are today's questions for you to reference:

What all time great NFL quarterback revealed he had that disease that doesn’t let you straighten out your fingers? JOHN ELWAY

What rock icon got kicked out of Emeril’s in New Orleans for wearing a hat and cursing? TOMMY LEE

After admitting he’d been romantically involved with a Russian operative, Patrick Byrne resigned as CEO of what company? OVERSTOCK.COM

Where did the Raiders play last night? WINNIPEG

What toymaker bought the company that owns Peppa Pig for four billion dollars? HASBRO