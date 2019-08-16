Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, August 16th, 2019

August 16, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show
Categories: 
Chet Buchanan Show
Contests

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $473)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (8/19) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Today's (Friday) questions for you to reference:

1) Which late night talk show got fined nearly $400,000 for using Emergency Alert tones in a skit?  JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE 

2) What NASCAR legend was in a private plane crash yesterday?  DALE EARNHARDT JR

3) What comedian will have their fifth Netflix special drop in ten days?  DAVE CHAPPELLE

4) Which Jackass star is back in rehab after getting arrested Tuesday night?  BAM MARGERA

5) Who secretly paid for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s sushi recently?  ARIANA GRANDE

Tags: 
spence's challenge
terrible herbst
jackpot
trivia
Free Money
98.5
98.5 KLUC
The Chet Buchanan Show
Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Dale Earnhardt Jr
Dave Chappelle
Bam Margera
Ariana Grande
emergency alert
NASCAR
plane crash
comedian
Netflix
Jackass
Katy Perry
Orlando Bloom

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 331 The Chet Buchanan Show
"I Have A High $#X Drive..." Did She Really Just Say That On The First Date? The Chet Buchanan Show
KLUC
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark 98.5 KLUC On Demand
KLUC
PTF FRIENDS 98.5 KLUC On Demand
KLUC
Chi Chi Larue stops by the Foxx & Freezy Show on CHANNEL Q Las Vegas 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Nacho Cheese on ANYTHING Is What's For School Lunch. Lil Jess Tries Speed Dating. AND Spence Assaulted A Machine. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes