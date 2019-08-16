Spence's Challenge Questions: Friday, August 16th, 2019

LISTEN to this Spence's Challenge, broadcast on The Chet Buchanan Show on 98.5 KLUC-Las Vegas. (Also, subscribe to our podcast on the Radio.com App) — Here's how it goes down...

Chet puts together 5 questions based on headlines from the day before. You will have 30 seconds to answer as many of those questions as possible. If you can tie Spence, you'll get the Terrible Herbst Jackpot (currently at $473)... and if you beat him, you get a $1,000 bonus. So just read some headlines and get ready to play Monday (8/19) morning at 7:25a... in fact, here are Today's (Friday) questions for you to reference:

1) Which late night talk show got fined nearly $400,000 for using Emergency Alert tones in a skit? JIMMY KIMMEL LIVE

2) What NASCAR legend was in a private plane crash yesterday? DALE EARNHARDT JR

3) What comedian will have their fifth Netflix special drop in ten days? DAVE CHAPPELLE

4) Which Jackass star is back in rehab after getting arrested Tuesday night? BAM MARGERA

5) Who secretly paid for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s sushi recently? ARIANA GRANDE