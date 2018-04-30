Spence's Challenge: Monday, April 30th

$773.00 currently sits in the Terrible Herbst Spence’s Challenge Jackpot… How could you win all of that cash? Try playing Spence’s Challenge! It’s a five question, pop-culture trivia game & all of the questions are ripped straight from the latest headlines. You can win all of the money If you can just tie Spence.. Beat him? We’ll throw in an extra $1,000! Practice, Play, Win!

Here's Monday's questions to help you study:

1. In a deal worth 26 BILLION dollars.... T-Mobile merged with what other phone company? A: SPRINT

2. Avengers: Infinity War broke the all-time opening weekend. What movie held that record the last three years? A: STAR WARS: THE FORCE AWAKENS

3. Philadelphia Eagles fans are trying to get their top draft pick to change his first name. What is is? A: DALLAS

4. Larry Harvey passed away Saturday. He’s a co-founder of the big festival in Black Rock Desert in Northern Nevada. What is it called? A: BURNING MAN

5. Who sang the National Anthem at last night's Winnipeg-Nashville game? A: CARRIE UNDERWOOD