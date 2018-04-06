Spence's Challenge: Friday, April 6th

Who couldn't use an extra $373.00? Or better yet, how about $1,373! Well, all of that sweet cash from the Terrible Herbst Spence's Challenge Jackpot can be yoursif you can beat Spence in Spence's Challenge. It's a five question, pop-culture trivia game and all the questions are ripped straight from the latest headlines...

Here’s Friday’s questions for reference:

1. Nicole Kidman instagrammed the first photo of her Oscar-and-Emmy Award winning new co-star on HBO's "Pretty Little Lies." Who is it? A: MERYL STREEP

2. During pregame ceremonies, a bald eagles briefly landed on a picture for which Major League team? A: SEATTLE MARINERS

3. What famous actor is reportedly "spending times" with a popular MIT professor? A: BRAD PITT

4. What famous rock star died 24 years ago yesterday? A: KURT COBAIN

5. Which former reality star "died for a minute" during a ten-producer plastic surgery marathon in 2009? A: HEIDI MONTAG