Spence's Challenge: Friday, April 20th

Here's Friday's questions to help you study!

1. What disgraced former American icon reached a $5 million settlement in a $100 million lawsuit with the federal Government? A: LANCE ARMSTRONG

2. Until yesterday when the king returned to its original name, the Kingdom of eSwatini was known as what? A: SWAZILAND

3. Maile Pearl Bowlsbey made history on the US Senate yesterday. What did she do? A: FIRST BABY ALLOWED ON THE SENATE FLOOR

4. Which major bank is about to get a One Billion Dollar fine levied against it? A: WELLS FARGO

5. Which major League Baseball team turned a triple play yesterday? A: SEATTLE MARINERS