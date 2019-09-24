P1 Power Rankings: Week #14

Who is the Chet Buchanan Show's top listener?

September 24, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show
A P1 is a person that listens to The Chet Buchanan Show on purpose. There are many designations like "P1D1" is a P1 from day 1 or "P1AF" obviously is P1 as....well, you get it. The main thing is that you listen to the show. We decided that we should put together a rankings of our most prolific listeners. Much like pro sports have their power rankings, we should have ours. A new podcast comes out every Tuesday morning. The criteria is pretty basic; interact with the show. We made judgements based on calling in and participating, social media participation and event & remote broadcast participation. In Week 10 we expanded the list to a Top 10. Here we go.

Here are P1 Power Rankings for LAST WEEK:

1. (8) Chloe & Jeff (The Power Couple)

2. (4)  John Stewart

3. (2) The LeMays  (Nisa & Ja'Mee)

4. (4) Wayne the Flagger

5. (NR) Fmr "Surrogate" Champion Angie Morales

6. (9) Hannah from Northtown

7. (6) DLK, Deanna Lee Kizer

8. (8) Brooks "The Fish" Slater

9. (9) Uber RJ

10. (7) VegasDrea

A list of ten doesn't nearly cover it all...so many wonderful P1's that show support to the show including: 

Hot RyanProfessor BlueJesse Da Show Filla, Big Mike,  Alix Mertel,  Queen of the First Pick, Brandi PinedaSalty DanArica Gallo, Laurie B.Jennifer Kyle-Linan, , Big Steve, "Damn, You Thick" Jay, LeahLouWho, BritChickVic, Brock, BBoyBuckles,  Former Assemblyman Elliot Anderson, David Benjamin, Bruce Merrin, Kylie West, Shelly & Charley, Maureen Tuvell, BubbaCorporal ReyesJoel Franklin,  Hot Chick Val, Michelle Cable (Her weekend is always better than yours) 

Make sure to follow the Chet Buchanan Show: Chet, Spence, Kayla & Lil Jess.

 

