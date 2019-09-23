Life is Beautiful Recap from The Chet Buchanan Show

September 23, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show
Thanks to our good friend Justin Weniger, CEO of Life is Beautiful, The Chet Buchanan Show was able to give a pair of Life is Beautiful wristbands to caller 25; to go as our unofficial Social Media Contributors. 

Nisa LeMay, one half of The LeMay Sisters, was able to get through and win an experience of a lifetime.  Life is Beautiful did not disappoint Nisa or her sister Ja'Mee because it was packet with everything these two sisters love: Music, Food, and Art!

