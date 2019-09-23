Life is Beautiful Recap from The Chet Buchanan Show

Thanks to our good friend Justin Weniger, CEO of Life is Beautiful, The Chet Buchanan Show was able to give a pair of Life is Beautiful wristbands to caller 25; to go as our unofficial Social Media Contributors.

Nisa LeMay, one half of The LeMay Sisters, was able to get through and win an experience of a lifetime. Life is Beautiful did not disappoint Nisa or her sister Ja'Mee because it was packet with everything these two sisters love: Music, Food, and Art!