Kayla's Challenge Questions: Thursday, September 12th, 2019

Yup, you read that right. Kayla stepped in to play the game when Spence was out with the sickies..... but no cash was on the line. According to the rules, The Terrible Herbst Jackpot is in play only when Spence is challenged AND it is not declared an exhibition round.

Since we love "Spence's Challenge" so much, we didn't want to miss an opportunity to at least ask the questions; so insert KAYLA. And if you listen to the podcast, you'll understand why we don't play with Kayla regularly.

Barring any complications, "Spence's Challenge" should return Friday morning at 7:25 where you can win over $1800 thanks to our friends at Terrible Herbst. So study some headlines and get ready to call us..... in fact, here are Thursday's questions for you to reference:

1) Their 58 game win streak is done, and it's the first international basketball competition since 2006 where the USA won't win a medal. Who beat us in the FIBA World Cup? FRANCE

2) Which star from the "Hangover" movies was rumored to be having an affair with Demi Moore? ED HELMS

3) Which airline is investing in roomier, comfier seats...including a middle seat that's bigger than the window or the aisle? SPIRIT

4) The world's biggest video game retailer is closing hundreds of stores to stay afloat. Who are they? GAMESTOP

5) After posting a picture on Instagram holding a butterfly, people made cracks about which of Halle Berry's body parts? HER HANDS