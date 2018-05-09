The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 5/9/18

Bruce Hollywood is a man who was adopted by an American family stationed in Japan when he was a baby, that could offer him a better life in America. So, the family took the boy in, who from a very young age, knew that he was adopted, due to his different nationality from his parents. Bruce’s adopted mom told him that they knew the name of his mother if he ever wanted to track her down, but he was never interested…Nevertheless, in 2005 Bruce had a heart attack which changed the way he viewed life. After that moment, he was committed to building a relationship with his mom! He bought a plane flight to Japan, tracked down his mom, and found out that she had named an entire restaurant after him! It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

