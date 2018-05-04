The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 5/5/18

Who doesn’t want to see world peace?

Earlier this month, the International Table-Tennis Team Federations table-tennis world championship was being held. Usually, the stern rules of the competition are never changed, however, there was a unique request this year… In honor of recent revelations from the Korean Peninsula, the North & South Korean table-tennis teams asked if they could play together, unified, under one Korean team. It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

Hear Chet’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day” weekdays at 7:20am