The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 5/2/18

A Massachusetts man named Joe Hill was interested in learning more about the U.S. State “New Jersey,” so he followed a Facebook page named “Jersey.” Little did he know at the time, but the social media page was referring to the “British Isle of Jersey” right off the coast of France. When Hill eventually discovered that he wasn't following the correct page, he removed himself from the group… However, this did little to help the situation, because the one hundred or so other people who followed the page relentlessly added hm back. Hill posted on the page a message as to why he left, and the group found it to be hilarious! Word spreads quickly on the small island with a population of about a 1,000 people, and they invited Hill to come come!

The islanders made a GoFundMe to help raise money for the trip and two weeks ago, Joe Hill and his wife went on a completely free vacation to the island of Jersey! It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

