The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 4/9/18

A Dad in Northern, Ireland was severely irritated when his 14-year-old daughter woke him up in the middle of the night because there was a crisis in the house... The Wifi was out! Yup, that's right, she just HAD to have the internet, and woke up her Dad to fix it. It just so happens that when her Dad went downstairs to check it out, he could smell a fire burning! It turns out the family dryer had malfunctioned and bursts into flames. LuckIly, thanks to his daughter, the Dad caught the fire in time to save his house and family. It’s Today’s “Good Feeling Story of the Day!

