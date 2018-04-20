The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 4/20/18

Kenneth Walker hasn't been to highschool in over 50 years, but that didn't stop him from asking all of his former classmates for a kendey through email! Kenneth had contracted a terminal illness that would kill him if he did not find a proper donor and he was started to run out of options. So, he contacted his old school to get his former classmates emails and sent them all a plea for help... Thankfully, an old fellow classmate named "Charlie Ball" answered his email and told him that he would donate his kidney if they were a match! Furthermore, after a few days of setting up some tests, the two matched, and this week, they performed the procedure! It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

