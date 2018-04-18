The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 4/18/18
April 18, 2018
Scientest from Britain's University of Portsmouth and the U.S. Department of Energy's National Renewable Energy Laboratory were studying an unique enzyme found at a ecyclling crenter in Japan. The team "manipulated" the enxyme unintetionally and as a consequence, the enzyme became better at breaking down "polyethylene terephthalate (PET)," which is the material most plastic bottles are made from. The University released a statement saying the discovery could result in a "recycling solution for millions of tons of plastic bottles." It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!
