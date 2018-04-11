The Good Feeling Story Of The Day, 4/11/18

Bejanimni T. Owens from Virginia bought a scratch off lottery ticket back in 2004 from a Spener’s Express in Chesterfield and won $200,000! Afterwards he split the earnings with his family and claimed his prize… 14 years later, in 2014, Owens returned to the same Spencer’s Express in Chesterfield and bought another scratch off ticket… And he won another $200,000! He split the earnings again with his family, and hopes he’ll live another 14 years so he can strach of the next! It’s Today’s Good Feeling Story of The Day!

