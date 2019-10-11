Psychic Gary Spivey Helps w/Stage IV Cancer & Family Trauma

October 11, 2019
The Chet Buchanan Show
Categories: 
Audio
Chet Buchanan Show

The World's Greatest Psychic, Gary Spivey, joins The Chet Buchanan Show every Thursday morning at 8:45am.   

"Gary Spivey is world-renowned for his psychic talent, uncanny ability to predict future catastrophic events (it’s no wonder that people all over the world gave him the nickname ‘The Modern Day Nostradamus’), his gift to communicate with those who have crossed over to the other side and for his amazing healing energy. Gary is well known for his genuine down-home style and fun-loving personality. He lectures, teaches and councils people worldwide."

Do you have a question for Gary?  Contact him outside The Chet Buchanan Show at 800.827.4279

Follow Gary Spivey at:

https://www.youtube.com/user/garyspivey

https://www.facebook.com/garyspivey

https://twitter.com/garyspivey

https://www.instagram.com/garyspivey/

 

Tags: 
gary spivey
Psychic
Medium
The Chet Buchanan Show
Spiritual Healer
Psychic Reading

Recent Podcast Audio
Kofi Kingston on Brock Lesnar "Throw Rotten Tomatoes!!" AND Spence's Did NOT Have A Song This Week... Sort of. The Chet Buchanan Show
Do You Have A Question for Gary Spivey? 98.5 KLUC On Demand
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 365 The Chet Buchanan Show
Drama In Kayla's Hometown... Failed Costumes... AND Spence's Family Is Stranded. The Chet Buchanan Show
The Babysitter Broke A Rule 98.5 KLUC On Demand
Would You Allow Your Boyfriend's Ex To Keep A Key To His Place?? AND They Saw You Pass Out and Kept Going. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes