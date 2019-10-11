Psychic Gary Spivey Helps w/Stage IV Cancer & Family Trauma

The World's Greatest Psychic, Gary Spivey, joins The Chet Buchanan Show every Thursday morning at 8:45am.

"Gary Spivey is world-renowned for his psychic talent, uncanny ability to predict future catastrophic events (it’s no wonder that people all over the world gave him the nickname ‘The Modern Day Nostradamus’), his gift to communicate with those who have crossed over to the other side and for his amazing healing energy. Gary is well known for his genuine down-home style and fun-loving personality. He lectures, teaches and councils people worldwide."

Do you have a question for Gary? Contact him outside The Chet Buchanan Show at 800.827.4279

Follow Gary Spivey at:

https://www.youtube.com/user/garyspivey

https://www.facebook.com/garyspivey

https://twitter.com/garyspivey

https://www.instagram.com/garyspivey/