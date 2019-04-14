BTS Reveal Their Fave Artists Include Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X

With seven new tracks of their own on the recently released "Map of the Soul: Persona," BTS gave us a glimpse into their personal playlists.

Will “Old Town Road’ inspire a future country collaboration – or will Billie Eilish make someone a “Bad Guy?” Either way, the boys are all aligned when it comes to H.E.R. and they fondly recall the “perfect moment” when presenting the award for Best R&B Album at the 61st annual Grammy Awards earlier this year.

BTS’ Suga sent a teaser tweet in December with a nod to Ed Sheeran, but find out how the guys initially connected with Teddy in the video above.

Related: BTS: Fan ARMY Means 'Everything' to Us

“Make It Right” is the result of this perfect collab, and we’re here for it!

"Map Of The Soul: Persona" is available everywhere now.