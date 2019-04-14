BTS Reveal Their Fave Artists Include Billie Eilish and Lil Nas X

Hear all about what's on their personal playlists

April 14, 2019

With seven new tracks of their own on the recently released "Map of the Soul: Persona," BTS gave us a glimpse into their personal playlists.

Will “Old Town Road’ inspire a future country collaboration – or will Billie Eilish make someone a “Bad Guy?” Either way, the boys are all aligned when it comes to H.E.R. and they fondly recall the “perfect moment” when presenting the award for Best R&B Album at the 61st annual Grammy Awards earlier this year.

BTS’ Suga sent a teaser tweet in December with a nod to Ed Sheeran, but find out how the guys initially connected with Teddy in the video above.

“Make It Right” is the result of this perfect collab, and we’re here for it!

"Map Of The Soul: Persona" is available everywhere now.

