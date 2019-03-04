When it Comes to the "Rodeo," Cardi B > Garth Brooks

Cardi B now owns the Houston Rodeo. The “I Like It” rapper went into a setting that’s perhaps best known for country music and took down Garth Brooks. Cardi broke his attendance record by packing in 75,580 fans to NRG Stadium on Friday.

Cardi posted a video from backstage where she explained how the stars were aligning for her nerve-wracking performance. She pointed out a picture of Selena that was hanging on the wall and said the Queen of Tejano’s outfit was the inspiration for her wardrobe in her new “Please Me” video with Bruno Mars.

Cardi wrote: “I was maaaaa hype to see this picture before I got in my dressing room cause out of all her outfits there’s a picture hanging on the wall of the outfit I got my inspiration from for Please Me music video.It was like a lucky sign to me .”

Cardi was the second performer in recent days to pay tribute to the late Selena at the event where she holds legendary status. Kacey Musgraves covered Selena’s "Como La Flor” during her concert there.