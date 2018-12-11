Watch 'The Voice' Coaches' A Cappella Medley On 'The Tonight Show'

The Voice coaches proved their mettle on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Hudson, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton, along with host Carson Daly joined Jimmy and The Roots for an a cappella mashup of the cast members’ hit songs.

On a Brady Bunch-like split-screen, Levine kicked things off with part of Maroon 5’s “She Will Be Loved,” before Hudson chimed in with something from her song, “Spotlight.” Shelton took over from there with a few lines from “I’ll Name the Dogs.” Clarkson followed with “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You),” before all 16 singers joined in for the grand finale.

