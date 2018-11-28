Watch The Trailer For Season 4 Of 'Fuller House'

A relationship rekindled and a pregnant Gibbler!

November 28, 2018
Bob Diehl
Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and Candance Cameron Bure

© Sipa USA

Steve comes back to San Francisco to move things forward with DJ, and the Tanner-Fuller-Gibblers prepare to welcome a new member thanks to Kimmy. It’s all in the new trailer for season four of Fuller House.

Related: Here's Everything Coming to Netflix in December

“We’ve been waiting 25 years,” Steve tells DJ after giving up his dream job in L.A. “We owe it to ourselves once and for all to just see how we are as a couple.” That’s what fans can look forward to when the beloved show returns to Netflix on December 14th.

There’s also a very pregnant Kimmy, who handles being pregnant with Stephanie’s baby with about as much grace as you would expect.

Tags: 
Fuller House
Netflix

Recent Podcast Audio
"Kayla's Candy Cane Karaoke" AND "Practice Your Thanks" The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 201 The Chet Buchanan Show
"Paul-mas" is Born. Pick-A-Side: Sick Lady v. Baby Lady. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 200 The Chet Buchanan Show
Kayla is Ruining her Relationship with 1 Simple Holiday Tradition. Lacy's Family REALLY F***ed up!! The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 199 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes