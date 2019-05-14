Watch the Trailer for Disney's 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'

Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning return for the sequel

May 14, 2019
Bob Diehl
SCREENSHOTS

Angelina Jolie faces off against Michelle Pfeiffer in Disney's upcoming Maleficent: Mistress of Evil. The new trailer for the sequel begins with a voiceover by Jolie's character: “I remember the story of an evil witch and the princess she cursed asleep forever.”

The official synopsis says the story picks up several years after Maleficent – the Sleeping Beauty retell - as Disney’s most notorious villain and Princess Aurora (Elle Fanning) form new alliances and face new adversaries. Pfeiffer plays Queen Ingrith, Aurora’s future mother-in-law. The actress first teased the character in a social media post earlier this year.

View this post on Instagram

A little tease of Queen Ingrith #Maleficent2

A post shared by Michelle Pfeiffer (@michellepfeifferofficial) on

Maleficent: Mistress of Evil was directed by Joachim Ronning of Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales fame. The movie is due in theaters on October 18th.

