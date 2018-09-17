Watch: New Video for Jason Mraz - Meghan Trainor Duet

"More Than Friends" features a twist on a tried and true format

September 17, 2018
Bob Diehl
Jason Mraz and Meghan Trainor

Nearly two months after singer-songwriter Jason Mraz released his duet with Meghan Trainor, we have pictures to go with the words.  The video for “More Than Friends” was released today. 

The concept is a twist on the tried and true behind-the-scenes-of-the-video formula.  While Mraz and Trainor get some screen time, the stars of the clip are the actress who plays the director and the actor who plays the stylist.  It’s clear they have a thing for each other, and they take the advice given in the song title before the video ends.

“More Than Friends” is the fourth single from Mraz’s sixth studio album, Know.  It was released on August 10th.  A string of U.S. tour dates begins November 11th in Newport News, Virginia.  See the complete schedule here.

