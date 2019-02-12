Toronto Tower Turns Gold in Honor of Drake's GRAMMY Win

February 12, 2019
The city of Toronto is basking in the glow of native son Drake’s big GRAMMY win. The landmark CN Tower is bathed in gold just like the rapper requested. He called it a real sign of his love and recognition.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight after he won the award for Best Rap Song, Drake basically issued a challenge to Mayor John Tory to light the town up.

During his “God’s Plan” acceptance speech, Drake appeared to be cut off amid critical comments about award shows. But the Recording Academy said it wasn’t intentional. A spokesperson said the show producers thought he was done because he paused, and that Drake declined a chance to continue after the commercial break.

