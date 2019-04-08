Surprise -- Halsey Featured on New BTS Album

The collaboration we didn't see coming

April 8, 2019
Bob Diehl

Just when we thought we couldn’t get any more excited about the new BTS album, the K-pop sensations teased a new song with Halsey that will be among the tracks on the release.

A video promoting “Boy with Luv” begins with the singer-songwriter working in a ticket booth, before walking outside to reveal the 7-member boy band sitting on a couch. Halsey gives them a look and walks away as a few seconds of the new song play.

The clip ups the anticipation for the new BTS LP Map of the Soul: Persona. It will be released this Friday, a day before the band performs on Saturday Night Live.

Sounds like the perfect occasion to bring a date to. In a previous interview, BTS members told RADIO.COM what they look for in a companion.

