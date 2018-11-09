Sabrina Carpenter Drops 'Singular: Act 1'

Why the pop star says the album took two years to make

November 9, 2018
Bob Diehl
Sabrina Carpenter at Girl Up's Inaugural #GirlHero Awards Luncheon

© Sipa USA

Sabrina Carpenter’s highly-anticipated third studio album is now out. Singular: Act 1 is the pop star’s first release since 2016’s Evolution. As you might expect, there’s a Singular: Act 2 and that’s due out next year.

Related: Behind The Scenes at the AMAs: Sabrina Carpenter Wants BTS In Her AMAs Supergroup

Act 1 contains eight tracks – all co-written by Carpenter. She told Global News the album changed a lot during the two years she was making it.

“I don’t think I knew what I was doing in the first year,” the 19-year-old admitted. “I obviously love writing and have been writing for years now, but I think that I started to really understand what the album was about a year into it.”

Singular: Act 1 features the song “Almost Love,” which cracked the top 25 on Billboard’s Mainstream Top 40 chart.

Tags: 
Sabrina Carpenter
Singular Act 1

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 191 The Chet Buchanan Show
Chet Ruined Seat Filler Producer Nudia's Tinder Date...But He Wasn't Even There! The Chet Buchanan Show
It's Unanimous! Jessica's Boyfriend Is Needy AF. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 190 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of the Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 189 The Chet Buchanan Show
We've heard from Emily, we've heard from Dashawn... and now his ex- speaks. The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes