Post Malone Learns How to Make Shots; Releases "Sunflower" Video

The rapper went behind the bar at the legendary Rainbow Bar & Grill

January 11, 2019
Bob Diehl
Post Malone at the 2018 American Music Awards

Post Malone got his rockstar on at the legendary Rainbow Bar & Grill on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood. The rock and roll bar that has served as the hangout for everyone from Rod Stewart to Guns N’ Roses welcomed the rapper with open arms.

He went behind the bar recently to learn how to make some of his favorite shots with the help of a longtime bartender and owner Mikael Maglieri. Let’s just say we’re feeling a lot better now that Post has expanded his mixology skills.

Teaching POST how to make his favorite SHOTS! HE KILLED IT!! ------ . . MEET ME AT THE RAINBOW Before & After the Show! -------------- . . 9015 Sunset Blvd West Hollywood California 90069 For Reservations call 310-278-4232 Happy Hour Monday - Friday 11AM - 7PM Open till 2AM EVERY DAY ~ Like our new page ~ @overthestrip And book your stay at our Airbnb! Click the link to book http://overthestrip.com Cheers! -------- #rainbowbarandgrill #overtherainbow #rainbowbar #lairofthehollywoodvampires #lemmyslounge #sunsetblvd #hollywood #jackdaniels #shots #shotsshotsshots #rock #metal #monsterenergy #happyhour #cocktails #cheers #airbnb #metalmayhemmondays #lemmykilmister #mariomaglieri #whiskyagogo #postmalone

Meanwhile, Post and Swae Lee just released a video for "Sunflower." The single from Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse already had a lyrics video, but this one is in black and white and starts with the two artists havng fun at the movie premiere. The rest of the video fetaures a behind the scenes look at the recording of the track.

