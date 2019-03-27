Police: Drunk Woman "Accidentally" Entered Justin Bieber's Hotel Room

"Who are you? Get out of here!"

March 27, 2019
Bob Diehl
Justin Bieber performs poolside at Fontainebleau Miami Beach's New Years Eve Celebration in 2016

Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for Fontainebleau Miami Beach

By all accounts, Justin Bieber was minding his own business in a posh hotel room when an unwelcome guest arrived.

Police in Laguna Beach, CA say a 36-year-old woman who had been drinking all night stumbled into the pop star’s personal space. Bieber’s door was propped open as he waited for room service.

“She’d been drinking — a lot,” Sgt. Jim Costa told the LA Times. “She came back to the hotel for some unknown reason to go back to the room where she had been staying, but she inadvertently walked into Justin Bieber’s room. His response was basically ‘Who are you? Get out of here.’”

Related: Justin Bieber Opens Up About Mental Health Struggle in Candid Instagram Post

The incident appears to have happened just hours after Bieber told the world that he was stepping away from music to focus on “deep-rooted” issues. He said his family and his health come first, and promised new music would be on the way as soon as possible.

Tags: 
pop
Justin Bieber

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 257 The Chet Buchanan Show
Drunk Purchases Are The Worst... Or The Best. DNA Testing Stories Continue. The Chet Buchanan Show
What Did You Find Through One Of Those DNA Tests? The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 256 The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 255 The Chet Buchanan Show
You Can't Give A 16-Yr-Old A 7-Series... Can You? The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes