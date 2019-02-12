P!nk's Kids Made Her a GRAMMY After Awards Show Loss

See the best consolation prize ever

February 12, 2019
Bob Diehl
Singer Pink performs live on stage at Forsyth Barr Stadium on September 1, 2018

Photo by Dianne Manson/Getty Images

Categories: 
2019 GRAMMY Awards

P!nk didn’t win a GRAMMY this year – she won something better: her children’s love. After coming up short in the Best Pop Vocal Album Category for Beautiful Trauma, the “What About Us” singer was handed the best consolation prize ever: a homemade tinfoil GRAMMY from her kids. P!nk posted a picture on Instagram of her daughter, Willow, holding it up.

View this post on Instagram

Thanks Kids:) my favorite kind of award

A post shared by P!NK (@pink) on

Related: Pink Reveals Her Album 'Hurts To Be Human' Is Coming Soon, Previews First Single "Walk Me Home"

P!nk did not attend the awards ceremony. It seems she was home because her son, Jameson, was sick.

Jameson will have to get well soon because mom is going back on the road in just a few weeks. The next leg of the Beautiful Trauma World Tour begins on March 1st in Ft. Lauderdale. See the full list of dates here.

Tags: 
pop
P!nk

Recent Podcast Audio
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 229 The Chet Buchanan Show
Lil' Jess Picks Her Man In "The Masked Lover" AND It's Possible The Entire Show Knows Nothing About Hair Bands. The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 228 The Chet Buchanan Show
Found Him!! The 3rd And Final Contestant In "The Masked Lover." The Chet Buchanan Show
Lil' Jess Finds Her 2nd Suitor in "The Masked Lover." Anna's Parents Are Straight HOARDERS Yo! The Chet Buchanan Show
15 Pretty Good Minutes of The Chet Buchanan Show: Episode 227 The Chet Buchanan Show
View More Episodes