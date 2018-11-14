Netflix Launching Hip Hop Talent Show With Judges Cardi B, Chance The Rapper And T.I.

Aspiring hip hop stars are getting their own talent show on Netflix.

Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and T.I. will be the judges on Rhythm + Flow. The competition will take place over 10 episodes that will air next fall. You can apply to audition right here.

T.I. is already promoting Rhythm + Flow on social media. He promised the show would be a different approach to anything fans have ever seen before.

