Lin-Manuel Miranda and Jimmy Fallon Give 2018's Biggest Songs the Holiday Treatment

Shawn Mendes, Bebe Rexha and Camila Cabello were not among the pop stars that released holiday albums this year, but now we know what they would have sounded like if they did, sort of.

Jimmy Fallon and Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda sang a medley of 2018 hits on The Tonight Show, but changed the lyrics to make them about the holiday season. Migos, Post Malone and Ed Sheeran songs were also among those that got the remix treatment.

Fallon later announced on the show that he will be joining Miranda in Puerto Rico next month for a special episode of The Tonight Show. Miranda is opening a new tour of Hamilton in the U.S. territory. He says the goal is to raise money for artists and arts organizations that are still recovering from Hurricane Maria.

